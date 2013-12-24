CORRECTED-Sherritt to sell coal business for C$946 mln

(Corrects figures in text and headline to show they are in Canadian dollars, not U.S. dollars)

Dec 24 Canada's Sherritt International Corp said on Tuesday it would sell its coal business for C$946 million ($893 million), nearly two months after a wall collapsed at one of its coal mines, releasing millions of liters of wastewater into the Athabasca River.

Alberta regulators ordered Sherritt in November to clean up the spill - containing clay, mud, shale and coal fines - and investigate the leaks.

Sherritt said on Tuesday it would sell its entire royalty portfolio and stake in coal development assets to a group led by mining company Altius Minerals Corp for C$481 million.

Westmoreland Coal Co will buy Sherritt's operating coal assets - Prairie and Mountain Operations - for C$465 million.

Toronto-based Sherritt said it expects to record a loss of about C$460 million on the disposal, of which C$308 million will be goodwill related to the purchase of coal assets in 2008. ($1 = 1.06 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)