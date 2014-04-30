Miner Sherritt posts loss as costs rise on charge, weak Canadian dollar

April 30 Canadian miner Sherritt International
Corp reported a first-quarter loss compared with a profit
a year earlier, due to costs related to a charge on a Madagascar
mine and the weakening of Canadian dollar against the U.S.
dollar.
The company reported a net loss of C$48.2 million ($44
million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended
March 31, compared with a profit of C$23.1 million, or 8
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Toronto-based company's revenue rose 13 percent to
C$120.9 million.
($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars)
