UPDATE 1-Sherwin-Williams wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Valspar -FTC

(Adds details)
WASHINGTON May 26 Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival
Valspar Corp, the Federal Trade Commission said on
Friday.
To gain antitrust approval, the FTC required the companies
to sell Valspar’s North America Industrial Wood Coatings
Business, which makes stains, sealants and other products used
for kitchen cabinets and other goods.
The FTC, which valued the deal at $11.3 billion, said that
the asset sale was needed because just three companies currently
make the wood stains and sealants. A merger of two of them,
Sherwin-Williams and Valspar, could lead to higher prices for
the products.
Sherwin-Williams said in March 2016 that it would acquire
Valspar in an all-cash deal.
Valspar's wood stains and sealants will be sold to Axalta
Coating Systems Ltd, which will acquire Valspar plants
in North Carolina and Ontario, the FTC said. Axalta currently
makes coatings for car and truck makers.
Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under the brands
Sherwin-Williams, Duron, Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax and
Thompson's Water Seal, among others. Valspar makes coatings for
the construction, industrial and transportation markets as well
as selling consumer paints under the Valspar, Cabot Stain,
Devine Color and other brands.
Other paint makers include Berkshire Hathaway-owned
Benjamin Moore, Behr Co and PPG Industries, which makes
Glidden and other brands.
Sherwin-Williams and Valspar did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernard Orr and Cynthia
Osterman)