Sherwin-Williams to buy Mexican peer for $2.34 bln

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
Nov 12 Sherwin-Williams Co, the top U.S. paint maker, said it will buy privately held Mexican company Consorcio Comex for about $2.34 billion in cash, including debt.
The deal will significantly increase Sherwin-Williams' presence in markets where its store count is low, Chief Executive Christopher Connor said in a statement.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.