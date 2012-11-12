版本:
Sherwin-Williams to buy Mexican peer for $2.34 bln

Nov 12 Sherwin-Williams Co, the top U.S. paint maker, said it will buy privately held Mexican company Consorcio Comex for about $2.34 billion in cash, including debt.

The deal will significantly increase Sherwin-Williams' presence in markets where its store count is low, Chief Executive Christopher Connor said in a statement.

