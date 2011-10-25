UPDATE 2-Sherwin-Williams Q3 results beat Street view

* Q3 EPS $1.71 vs est $1.69

* Q3 rev up 14 pct at $2.48 bln vs est $2.43 bln

* Backs FY11 EPS view at $4.65-$4.85 vs est $4.80 (Adds industry, competitor background; updates share movement)

Oct 25 Sherwin-Williams Co posted strong quarterly results, helped by price increases that offset high raw material costs, and the No. 1 U.S. paints maker now expects full-year sales to grow more than earlier forecast.

For the year, the company expects to post a low teen percentage increase in sales over last year. It had earlier expected sales for the year to grow in the high-single digits to low teens.

However, despite the expectations for greater sales growth, the company left its full-year earnings expectations unchanged after cutting the top-end of the range in July.

For the third quarter, Sherwin-Williams, which competes with the world's largest paint maker AkzoNobel NV and PPG Industries , reported sales and earnings that beat Wall Street expectations.

The company's strong results come at a time when prices of raw materials, such as propylene, titanium dioxide -- a paint pigment -- and oil-related resins and solvents, have been impacting paint makers across the industry.

Larger rival AkzoNobel NV , which continues to face the impact from rising raw material costs and dwindling demand, said it would cut more costs when it posted quarterly results last week.

However, peer PPG Industries Inc , which reported last week, managed to beat Wall Street expectations as it raised prices and cut costs.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams, which sells Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax, Water Seal and its namesake brand of paints, rose as much as 5 percent to an intra-day high of $85.76 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Supriya Kurane)