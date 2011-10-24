UPDATE 1-Sherwin-Williams settles with IRS, to take Q4 charge

* Says fully resolved IRS issues for 2003-2009 tax years
* Sees deal will see company take $75 mln charge in Q4
Oct 24 Sherwin-Williams Co said it has
reached a settlement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service over
federal and state incomes taxes related to its employee stock
option plan in the 2003-2009 tax years.
The No. 1 U.S. paints maker said the deal will see it take
an after-tax charge of about $75 million or 72 cents a share in
the fourth quarter and will also result in a $51.2 million
reduction in its shareholders' equity in the period.
Sherwin-Williams said these amounts were not included in its
previous full-year earnings forecast. In July it had forecast
2011 earnings of $4.65-$4.85 a share.
Shares of the Cleveland Ohio-based company were trading down
at $81.41 after the bell. They closed at $81.58 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
