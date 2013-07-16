版本:
Bally Technologies to buy casino games maker SHFL for $1.3 bln

July 16 Casino games maker Bally Technologies Inc said it will acquire rival SHFL Entertainment Inc for about $1.3 billion to expand into international markets.

The offer of $23.25 per share in cash represents a 24 percent premium to SHFL's Monday close.

