Bally Technologies to buy casino games maker SHFL for $1.3 bln

BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line to be "official freight carrier for MLB
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - co, MLB announced that Old Dominion will be "official freight carrier for Major League Baseball"
July 16 Casino games maker Bally Technologies Inc said it will acquire rival SHFL Entertainment Inc for about $1.3 billion to expand into international markets.
The offer of $23.25 per share in cash represents a 24 percent premium to SHFL's Monday close.
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - co, MLB announced that Old Dominion will be "official freight carrier for Major League Baseball"
* Coach Inc- under terms of offer letter Joshua Schulman will receive an initial base salary of $950,000 per year - sec filing
* Oceaneering announces Anadarko Constellation umbilical contract