UPDATE 1-Shin-Etsu to process rare-earth metals in Vietnam-Nikkei

Jan 24 Japan's Shin-Etsu Chemical Co
plans to spend about 2 billion yen ($25.9 million) to
build a plant in Vietnam to process rare-earth metals for use in
hybrid vehicle motors and other products, the Nikkei reported,
citing company sources.
The plant, which is expected to process 1,000 tons of rare
earths annually, would be Shin-Etsu's first such facility
outside Japan and is slated to come onstream in February 2013,
the Japanese business newspaper said.
The Vietnamese operation will raise the company's extracting
and refining capacity 50 percent, and is likely to help reduce
its reliance on China for raw materials, the daily said.
Shin-Etsu, the world's second-largest producer of rare-earth
magnets, will supply the plant with spent magnets recovered from
hybrid vehicles, hard drives and other items, as well as
leftover materials from its rare-earth magnet factory, the
Nikkei said.
The plant, which is set to be built in Hai Phong, will also
process ore from rare-earth mines in Australia, India and
elsewhere to extract a wider variety of the metals, the paper
said.