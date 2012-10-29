Shionogi to take 10 pct stake in GSK, Pfizer HIV drug venture

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's Shionogi & Co said on Monday that it will take a 10 percent stake in Viiv Healthcare, a AIDS drug joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, in exchange for its rights to the drug Dolutegravir.
Shionogi, which will retain intellectual property rights to the drug, will gain one Viiv board seat and receive royalties of 15 percent to 19 percent on sales of Dolutegravir and related products, it said in a statement.
Financial terms were not disclosed. After the deal GSK will hold 76.5 percent in the venture, while Pfizer will hold 13.5 percent.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.