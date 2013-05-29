Ice levels, rule changes to boost Arctic northern sea route

| NY-AALESUND, Norway
NY-AALESUND, Norway May 29 Shipping along the
Arctic northern sea route is set to grow more than 30-fold over
the next eight years and could account for a quarter of the
cargo traffic between Europe and Asia by 2030, experts said on
Wednesday.
With global warming thawing sea ice, the route, which runs
along Russia's northern coast and links Europe with ports in
East Asia, is opening for longer and longer each year.
Russia is also easing regulations to accommodate more
vessels aiming to spur use of the still fledgling route which
can cut travel time between Europe and Asia by up to 40 percent.
"Russia clearly sees the opportunity and is trying to take
advantage of it," said Mikhail Belkin, an adviser at Atomflot,
the operator of Russia's nuclear icebreaker fleet.
"The northern sea route is not a rival to the Suez Canal,
but it's a good seasonal complement... and has the potential to
grow very fast."
Around 1.25 million tonnes of cargo traversed the route last
year, a tiny figure compared to the Suez Canal's 740 million
tonnes.
But Belkin predicted a rise to 1.5 million tonnes this year
and 40 million tonnes by 2021.
"Crossings (between Europe and Asia) will account for 15
million tonnes, LNG from the Yamal Peninsula for another 15
million and oil cargo out of that area for another 10 million,"
said Belkin, whose icebreakers need to accompany most vessels
along the route.
The gas is expected to come from Yamal, which is being
jointly developed by Novatek and Total,
while the oil is expected to come from Gazprom's
Novoportovskoye field in Siberia.
A recent deal by ExxonMobil to partner with
state-controlled Rosneft to explore for oil on 150
million acres in the Chukchi, Kara and Laptev seas could mean
further oil for export.
ICE LEVELS
Last September, Arctic sea ice reached its lowest level on
record and scientists say there could be an ice-free summer by
2030-2040.
The northern sea route was open around six months last year
with an LNG vessel crossing as late as November and the season
could grow to 8 months within a decade.
To lower operating costs, Russia this year will allow
vessels without ice classification to cross during the lightest
period of ice, which lasts about two months each year, and has
also reduced draft restrictions, allowing vessels of up to
100,000 deadweight tonnes to cross.
Jong-Deog Kim, a division director at the South Korean
Maritime Institute, predicted that traffic between Europe and
Asia along the route will grow by 6.5 percent a year and could
potentially account for a quarter of all cargo traffic by 2030.
"It's a function of cost, not just the fees charged by
Atomflot, but the total cost, from vessel construction and
bureaucracy to the increased insurance cost," Kim said. "For
crude, LNG and condensate, it's actually very competitive right
now, but for coal or ore, not so much."
Atomflot fees vary depending on the customer but tend to be
10 to 15 percent higher than Suez Canal charges. Yet once the
savings from the shorter voyage are factored in, firms can save
as much as 20 percent, Belkin said.
Still, the route has its clear limits. Russia is just
starting work on up to 10 relief ports along the route, search
and rescue capability is patchy, commercial weather forecasting
is limited and insurers charge a large premium for operators
using the route.
"It's a given that traffic will increase and probably
increase dramatically," said Sturla Henriksen, director general
of the Norwegian shipowners' association. "But the commercial
viability will be limited for quite some time."