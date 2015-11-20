Dry bulk shipping record low a warning flag for global economy

* Dry bulk shipping sector in one of worst ever downturns
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Nov 20 A slump in dry bulk shipping is
set to worsen as the meltdown in global commodities and too many
ships free for hire rock the sector used by investors to gauge
the health of world trade.
Slower coal and iron ore demand from China - the world's
biggest industrial importer - have battered the dry bulk sector,
already in the midst of its worst ever downturns that is
expected to extend well into next year.
This week the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index
, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk
commodities and seen by investors as a forward-looking indicator
of global industrial activity, plunged to an all-time low.
A slump in oil and other commodity prices, due to slowing
Chinese demand, has widely been seen as one of the reasons for
U.S. Federal Reserve hesitancy in tightening policy.
"Dry bulk demand is very much dependent on the world
economy," said Symeon Pariaros, chief administrative officer of
Athens-run and New York-listed shipping firm Euroseas.
"The slowdown in the world economy has caused both dry bulk
and container shipping to suffer a lot lately. Euroseas, having
exposure in both these sectors, is facing the consequences of
this very low rate environment."
The Baltic's BDI index, which gauges the cost of shipping
resources including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, has dropped to 498 points and is over 95 percent
down from its all-time high of 11,793 points in 2008 before the
financial crisis first hurt the sector.
"Demand slowing down and (ship) supply continuing to
increase are the reasons why we will see the BDI likely hit
figures in the 400 point level, which would be absolutely
uncharted territory for the market," said Khalid Hashim,
managing director of Precious Shipping, one of
Thailand's largest dry cargo owners.
JAPANESE CASUALTY
Worries over China and the health of the world economy have
also pushed the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB
Index to near 13-year lows in recent days, mirroring
in part some of the pain felt by dry freight players.
"You can't ignore the role of sentiment in the markets.
Right now dry cargo shipowners' heads are down and they are
taking a daily battering at these earnings levels," said Tony
Foster, chief executive of British shipping asset manager Marine
Capital.
"The market is clearly very weak in the short-term and 2016
is going to be very difficult."
There have already been casualties. In September, Japanese
bulk carrier Daiichi Chuo Kisen Kaisha filed for protection from
creditors. This followed private equity backed Global Maritime
Investment Cyprus Ltd, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection in the United States.
While prospects for commodities markets are shaky, the dry
bulk freight players will also need to contend with more ship
deliveries hitting the water in coming months.
"More vessels have to be scrapped, no additional
newbuildings (new ship orders) and further delay deliveries -
all these take time, more than one year, implying that in the
interim the market will be ugly, and a great number of
shipowners will not have the cash to bridge the weak market,"
said Basil Karatzas, head of New York consultancy and brokerage
Karatzas Marine Advisors & Co.
"Some may be flexible to get money from funds for working
capital ... and otherwise sacrifice some equity to save the
business, but many small shipowners will be washed out."
(Editing by Veronica Brown and William Hardy)