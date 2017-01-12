As the smog lifts, China's ports grapple with huge traffic jam of ships

* For graphic showing China choke points: tmsnrt.rs/2ijdN1G
* Northern China has been suffering from dense smog since
December
* Hundreds of ships waiting to offload ahead of Chinese New
Year
* Most dry-bulkers carry coal and iron ore for China
* Freight rates rise as ships are stuck in Bohai Bay traffic
jam
By Keith Wallis and Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 A huge traffic jam of hundreds
of ships carrying coal and iron ore into China has built up
outside key ports like Tianjin and Caofeidian, just as winter
demand hits its peak ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday later
this month.
Major northern Chinese ports have suspended loading of ships
several times since December 20 due to poor visibility largely
caused by smog that has enveloped large parts of northern China
at various times in recent weeks.
This has left hundreds of ships sitting in China's Bohai Bay
waiting to offload into key Chinese industrial hubs like
Tianjin, which is close to Beijing.
An officer onboard the 119,503 deadweight tonne (DWT) Nord
Vela, which anchored off Caofeidian on January 5, said when
contacted by phone that the delays were the worst he had seen.
"Most of the time we can berth in one or two days. But we've
been waiting four days already," he said, opting not to give his
name.
Other ships are similarly affected. The captain of the
93,258 DWT LM Selene said it has been waiting for seven days to
berth at Tangshan, while crew on the 114,091 DWT Anangel Dawn
said it had waited idly for five days near the Caofeidian
anchorage before docking at Huanghua.
Shipping data from Thomson Reuters Eikon shows that more
than 100 dry-bulk carriers, mostly carrying coal and iron ore
for China's power stations and steel mills, have been waiting to
deliver into the ports of Tianjin and its nearby terminals at
Caofeidian and Huanghua.
Including other northeast Chinese ports like Dalian, the
number of dry-bulkers waiting to deliver rises to around 300 as
power stations and steel mills take in orders to meet heating
demand during the coldest time of the year. Many are also
stocking up before most of China shuts down for the Chinese New
Year holiday, which starts at the end of January.
WAITING COSTS MONEY
Every extra day a 180,000 deadweight tonne capesize ship
waits outside a northern Chinese port to unload its Australian
iron ore cargo costs the charterer about $12,000 based on
current freight rates, excluding costs for crew salaries and
supplies as well as fuel.
The delayed deliveries are depleting available stocks of
certain materials.
Total coal stocks at the ports of Tianjin, Caofeidian,
Jingtang, and Qinhuangdao were 16.3 million tonnes at the
beginning of this week, down more than 6 percent since last
week, according to port operators and shipping sources.
Iron ore has been less affected due to plentiful stocks,
traders said.
The congestion is also messing up schedules for shippers
across the Asia Pacific region as vessels sit idle outside
China's ports for several days.
"Nominating vessels for subsequent shipments is becoming a
little more difficult as we can't be 100 percent sure if we are
getting accurate information" about when ships will be
available," said Ralph Van Der Hoeven, head of Klaveness China,
part of Norwegian dry bulk shipper Torvald Klaveness.
The delays, which mean it could be even weeks before ships
are able to deliver their raw materials, are costing hundreds of
thousands of dollars in extra shipping fees every day.
"On a few occasions (shippers) jumped into the market to fix
prompt spot tonnage, at rates well above the market," said Peter
Lye, head of shipping at mining major Anglo American,
referring to certain shippers who needed to charter at short
notice to carry deliveries when other vessels were caught in
China's traffic jam.
The need by miners and operators to charter alternative
ships at short notice helped fuel a 29.5 percent rise in
capesize charter rates from Western Australia to northern China
from a seven-week low of $4.93 per tonne on Dec. 15 to a
five-week high of $6.37 a tonne in January.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis and Henning Gloystein; additional
reporting by Josephine Mason in BEIJING and Manolo Serapio in
MANILA; Writing by Henning Gloystein; Editing By Martin Howell)