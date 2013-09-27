UPDATE 1-Big freighter traverses Northwest Passage for 1st time

* Nordic Orion carrying Pacific Canadian coal to Finland
* Voyage cut a week off time, saved $80,000 in fuel
* Seen as high-risk, high-gain strategy -expert
* U.N. publishes new climate change report on same day
* Analysts see commercial Arctic shipping as years away
By John McGarrity and Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Sept 27 A large freighter completed a
voyage through the hazardous Arctic Northwest Passage for the
first time this week, showing the potential for cutting shipment
times and costs as global warming opens new routes.
The 75,000 deadweight-tonne Nordic Orion, built in 2011 by
a Japanese shipyard, left the Canadian Pacific port of Vancouver
in early September and is scheduled to arrive in the Finnish
port of Pori on Oct. 7, according to AIS shipping data.
The ship will deliver coking coal from Canadian miner Teck
Resources to Ruukki Metals, a Finnish steel producer.
"By using this route the voyage is around a week shorter
than using the Panama Canal, so overall we are paying less in
freight costs," said Sakari Kallo, senior vice president of
metals production at Ruukki.
Nordic Bulk Carriers, the Danish operator of the ship,
estimated that the route saved around $80,000 worth of fuel.
"The Northwest Passage is more than 1,000 nautical miles
shorter than the traditional shipping route through the Panama
Canal and will save time, fuel and reduce carbon dioxide
emissions, but even more importantly increase the amount of
cargo per transit 25 percent," it said.
The Arctic route also enabled the Nordic Orion to carry its
full capacity, adding 15,000 tonnes of coal that it would not
have transported via the Panama Canal, where the depth limits
the size of ships and cargo, the marine operator added.
HIGH RISKS
Maritime experts said the new route could result in much
lower fuel costs in transporting bulky materials such as coal
but also could expose vessels to delays if icebergs blocked
their path.
"Shipping through the Northwest Passage is a high-risk,
high-gain strategy," said Knut Espen Solberg, a former Arctic
mariner and a specialist with Norwegian shipping services
company DNV.
Until now, harsh Arctic conditions have limited shipping on
the passage mostly to small cargo vessels and ice-breakers,
which supply northern Canadian communities.
The 225 metre long Nordic Orion, a panamax-sized ship, has a
strengthened hull to cope with floating ice.
Many scientists say the melting of Arctic ice is a
consequence of warmer temperatures caused by greenhouse gases
emitted by burning fossil fuels, particularly coal.
In another development on Friday, leading climate scientists
said they were more certain than ever that mankind is the main
culprit for global warming.
As the ice continues to melt, some experts have estimated
that shipping via the Arctic could account for a quarter of the
cargo traffic between Europe and Asia by 2030.
Last November, Russian gas export company Gazprom
made the first ever delivery of liquefied natural gas through
the Arctic north-east route, sailing from Norway east to Japan.
Many maritime analysts have said, however, that large
volumes of commercial shipping via the Arctic are at least 10
years away.