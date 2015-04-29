COLUMN-Big data helps shipping lines cut fuel bills and emissions- Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 29 By focusing on operational
improvements, shipping companies are reducing fuel consumption,
saving money and cutting greenhouse emissions, while continuing
to increase the amount of freight transported.
Maersk Line, the world's largest container carrier, cut fuel
consumption by more than 13 percent between 2012 and 2014, while
increasing the number of boxes carried by 11 percent, according
to company records.
Maersk's fuel savings amount to 1.35 million tonnes of fuel
per year - and 1.5 million tonnes per year if the increase in
freight volumes is taken into account.
The fuel saved by Maersk in 2014 compared with two years
earlier is equivalent to almost one day's total oil consumption
in China, or about 10 million barrels.
On its own, the 10 million barrels of fuel saved in a whole
year is tiny compared with a global oil market which produces
and consumes more than 90 million barrels every day.
But the same fuel optimisation strategies were being applied
by hundreds of other shipping companies, as well as airlines,
railroads, trucking companies and private motorists.
The result was a large loss in oil demand. And the demand
outlook would have worsened even more in 2015 and 2016 if oil
prices had not fallen by almost half since mid-2014.
CARBON EMISSIONS
Maersk has committed itself to the UN goal of decoupling
forecast growth in global trade from greenhouse emissions
("Maersk Sustainability Report" Feb 2015).
The container line has reduced greenhouse emissions per
container moved nearly 40 percent since 2007 and is committed to
a target reduction of 60 percent by 2020.
The company expects an 80 percent increase in volumes by
2020 compared with 2007, so a 60 percent improvement in
efficiency would cut container-related emissions by 40 percent.
Maersk is already one of the greenest lines, with carbon
dioxide emissions of just 46.7 grams per container per kilometre
compared with an industry average of 58.3 grams.
By 2020, however, Maersk plans to cut its emissions to just
30.8 g per container-kilometre, almost half the current industry
average.
VOYAGE CENTRE
Maersk gives much of the credit for fuel and emissions
reductions to its Global Voyage Centre, which monitors fleet
operations round the clock from a situation room in Mumbai.
"The team is watching to ensure that the vessels keep to
their optimum voyage speed. Too fast means an early arrival at
the port, which costs a lot of money; too slow and the ship has
to speed up to arrive on time, which means huge fuel wastage,"
the company explained in a fascinating internal publication
about the impact of big data on its operations.
Every ship is connected to shore via the global positioning
system and satellite communications. "We can monitor the speed,
the fuel efficiency and even the weather conditions," the
situation room leader said ("The data drive" Feb 2015).
The sustainability report explains how experienced seafarers
in the control room "compare each ship's voyage plan to the
best-in-class (plan) stored in their database, ensuring the ship
keeps to the plan and following up when deviations occur."
Maersk gives an example of an alarm sounding in Mumbai to
warn that a ship in the North Sea is travelling one-knot over
her optimum speed, enabling the control room team to contact the
captain to find out why.
TRIPLE-E CARRIERS
Maersk has also been introducing larger, more fuel
efficient, container ships into its fleet, boosting capacity and
freight volumes while reducing fuel consumption.
Maersk's giant new Triple-E container carriers were the
largest container ships ever built, until they were overtaken by
slightly bigger mega-carriers in late 2014.
Every aspect of the Triple-E has been designed to lower
costs, fuel bills and emissions. The wider hull shape has been
optimised for much slower speeds to cut fuel consumption.
The Triple-E engines have been specifically designed for
slower propulsion (with the maximum speed capped at 23 knots
rather than 25) which means it uses less power and fuel than the
smaller E-class vessels which came before it.
Triple-E's have thousands of sensors built into the main
control system and engine room, measuring temperature, pressure
and operations.
On board sensors record the ships position and motion every
half-second and transmit the information back to the control
room in real time to enable voyage optimisation.
Although Maersk is more advanced than most of its rivals in
cutting fuel consumption and emissions, in the competitive
container market the same operational approaches will spread
across the industry.
LOWER OIL DEMAND
Maersk's drive to increase fuel efficiency and reduce
emissions provides a useful case study for what has happened in
the oil market over the last five years and some clues about the
outlook for the next five.
The company's obsessive focus on fuel and emissions stems
from the surge in oil prices as well as an increasing awareness
of the need to be seen to play a part in tackling global
warming.
Without the surge in fuel costs between 2002 and 2014, it is
unlikely Maersk and other container lines would have invested so
heavily in a new class of mega-carriers and emphasised
operational improvements like the Global Voyaging Centre.
The reduction in fuel consumption by Maersk and other
container carriers as a result of operational efficiency helps
explain why oil demand started to soften in 2013/14.
Coupled with the rise in U.S. shale oil production, demand
destruction was pushing the oil market towards a large supply
surplus.
Following the fall in oil prices since mid-2014, lower fuel
costs should help slow the efficiency drive, even if they cannot
stop it completely.
Carriers such as Maersk are still committed to cutting fuel
consumption and emissions but the reductions may come more
slowly if oil prices remain sufficiently low.
However, with less pressure from fuel prices, continued
improvements in fuel efficiency and emissions will rely more
heavily on regulatory and voluntary action by the shipping lines
themselves.
(Editing by William Hardy)