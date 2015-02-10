Dry bulk shippers set up combined chartering venture

OSLO Feb 10 Five dry bulk shipping firms,
including shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's Golden Ocean
will form a new venture to coordinate chartering
services, hoping to reduce costs in a fragmented market, the
firms said in a joint statement.
The firms, including Golden Ocean, Bocimar International,
CTM, Golden Union Shipping and Star Bulk Carriers will
form Capesize Chartering Ltd., aiming to start up operations by
the second half of February.
"The parties operate in the highly competitive and
fragmented capesize industry, and neither party owns, controls
or manages sufficient capesize vessels to provide competitively
priced bids and efficient trading and operations to serve its
customers," the firms said.
"The new company will combine and coordinate the chartering
services of all the parties," they said. "For the customers this
represents the benefit of a wider geographic area in which
vessels can be made available and with shorter spread between
loading dates."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)