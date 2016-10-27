Germany's HSH Nordbank seals charter of Hanjin ships to Maersk

LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 27 Germany's HSH Nordbank
has arranged a deal which will see six container ships
from collapsed South Korean line Hanjin chartered out to
Denmark's AP Moller Maersk, the state-backed lender
said on Thursday.
This is one of the first examples of Hanjin's lenders
looking to resolve the fallout from the shipping firm's collapse
in August, which has left an estimated $14 billion in cargo
stranded on its ships.
HSH, which was among a consortium of banks that had financed
Hanjin ships, said in a statement that Maersk's container unit,
the world's No. 1 line, would operate the six vessels.
"The chartering of the container ships by Maersk Line means
that, in a difficult setting, these ships have been given a
long-term perspective following the insolvency of Hanjin," said
HSH's chief risk officer Ulrik Lackschewitz in the statement.
"In Maersk Line we have a strong partner at our side for
this transaction."
Maersk confirmed the arrangement without providing further
details.
The global container shipping sector is struggling with its
worst ever market conditions, caused by a glut of ships and
slowing global trade, which has battered earnings and forced at
least one out of business.
A source involved in the transaction told Reuters HSH had
separately arranged together with three other banks for three
additional Hanjin ships to be chartered out to the world's No. 2
line, Swiss-based MSC.
MSC did not immediately comment.
This week Hanjin said its European routes services had
completed stopped and a Seoul court overseeing its receivership
process has approved winding down four of its European units.
HSH has been under pressure due to the global shipping
sector downturn and is trying to offload assets.
The bank turned to its state owners after risky assets
turned sour in 2008. In March, the European Commission approved
a bailout which includes an ambitious plan to hive off a total
of 8.2 billion euros ($8.96 billion) in bad loans, 5 billion of
which are being transferred to the state owners, while the
lender must sell up to 3.2 billion itself.
