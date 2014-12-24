UPDATE 1-UPS, FedEx cap air express deliveries - WSJ

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
(Adds Fedex comment)
Dec 23 United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp started limiting air express deliveries after a last-minute increase in shipped packages caused some retailers to exceed agreed-upon limits, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the situation.
This year, both UPS and FedEx held some retailers to their volume commitments during the final shopping days before Christmas, aiming to avoid a repeat of a fiasco last year, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1xJrn4h)
"As we've moved through the peak season there have been some shifts in demand and customer needs as a result of slowdowns at the West Coast ports," said Bonny Harrison, a spokeswoman for FedEx.
Harrison added that these changes resulted in some caps on volume.
A UPS spokeswoman said that company's operations were going as planned.
Both UPS and FedEx had previously told Reuters that if unplanned package volumes threatened to overload their systems, they could refuse to take them.
UPS told Reuters in November that customers could end up being charged more for unplanned late surges.
A late spike in demand last year caused by last-minute online promotions plagued express delivery companies. Some 2 million express packages were left stranded by delivery companies on Christmas Eve, according to shipment-tracking software developer ShipMatrix Inc. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab