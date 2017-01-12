Insurance gaps leave shipping exposed to growing cyber threats

* Ships exposed through GPS systems, have limited back-up
* Cyber insurance typically doesn't cover jamming, property
damage
* World's number one container line Maersk working to cut
risk
By Jonathan Saul and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Jan 12 Shipping companies grappling with
the threat of cyber attacks on vessels are finding insurance
policies often fall short, officials involved in both industries
say, a risk that could feed through into global prices.
Digitalisation means electricity networks, emergency
services, industry and agriculture are all vulnerable to hacking
by criminal gangs for extortion or, for political reasons, by
militant groups or foreign states.
But ships are also exposed to interference through
electronic navigation devices such as the Global Positioning
System (GPS) and lack the backup systems airliners have to
prevent crashes.
With 90 percent of world trade transported by vessels, the
stakes are high. Gaps in insurance for ship owners and the
disruptions that could cause have the potential to drive up both
industrial and consumer prices.
In a particularly secretive industry, information about the
nature of attacks is scarce, which insurance and shipping
officials say is an obstacle to mitigating the risk.
There is also a gap in provision, because most existing
cyber or hull insurance policies will not cover the risk of a
navigation system being jammed or physical damage to the ship
caused by a hacking attack.
"Shipping is very vulnerable not just to jamming of their
systems but now to spoofing as well," said professor David Last,
strategic advisor to the government-affiliated General
Lighthouse Authorities of the UK and Ireland, referring to
devices that can transmit false GPS signals.
The most high-profile reported cyber attacks involving
shipping so far had wider targets.
Last year, South Korea said hundreds of fishing vessels had
returned early to port after its GPS signals were jammed by
North Korea, which denied responsibility, and an earlier hack by
drug traffickers diverted containers in Belgium's Antwerp port.
Other cases have had a lower profile: U.S. Coast Guard
officials have said GPS interference disrupted operations at an
undisclosed U.S. port for several hours in 2014 and reported a
similar attack at a non-U.S. port, also unnamed, in 2015.
In the latter attack, the Coast Guard said affected ships
were able to navigate using radar, compasses and landmarks and
urged operators to make sure such skills were not lost. It also
called for more information-sharing on cyber threats.
RANSOMWARE
North, a British based international marine mutual liability
insurer, said last month there were likely to be gaps in cover
as there was little data and risks were not well understood.
Jamie Monck-Mason, executive director for cyber and TMT at
insurance broker Willis Towers Watson, said attacks on ships
were not covered by the insurance shipowners have traditionally
held.
"Marine hull and cargo policies typically contain a cyber
attack exclusion," he said, while adding that large
policyholders could negotiate to have the exclusion removed.
However, an earlier report by North said attempts to cause
shipping accidents were rare at the moment. "The risks of this
are currently thought to be low for most companies," it said.
A veil was lifted on the scale of the wider problem when CSO
Alliance, a trade association for maritime security
professionals, said a quarter of the ship owners represented at
a confidential workshop it had run admitted cyber incidents in
the past year.
Ship operator Consolidated Marine Management said in a
presentation last month that "ransomware" attacks, where hackers
scramble a ship's computer system and seek a ransom to
unscramble it, were one of the main challenges.
"SILENT" POLICY
Regulators are also concerned that a "silent" property
policy - which neither mentions nor excludes cyber attacks - is
not adequate, a problem too for other industries that face cyber
attacks on their property such as power plants.
Britain's insurance regulator said in November such policies
could leave insurers open to large losses from cyber breaches
and that policy holders "may find it challenging to understand
whether they are covered".
The world's number one container shipping line Maersk
acknowledged the cyber risk to its fleet and said
it was working to mitigate it. "We currently see a trend towards
the gap in insurance cover being closed," it said.
Products are emerging from specialist insurer Sciemus Cyber
Ltd as well as large insurers such as American International
Group Inc(AIG), while reinsurer Munich Re is
also developing cover.
"It's about figuring out how to connect the gap between a
property loss and a cyber loss," said Dieter Berg, head of
business development, marine at Munich Re and president of the
International Union of Marine Insurers. "This is the process of
discussion with the client - where is your exposure?"
AIG launched a standalone cyber policy last year, CyberEdge
Plus, which protects the policyholder from property damage among
other issues. It did not immediately respond to a request for
pricing comment and has previously declined to discuss pricing.
Sciemus was not immediately available to comment on the cost
of its policies. It has said it charges energy utilities about
$100,000 for $10 million in data breach insurance and as much as
seven times that to cover attacks causing physical damage.
Following an attack on a Ukrainian power plant in 2015,
large utility companies have warned of their exposure to cyber
risks in annual reports to regulators and that their insurance
coverage might not cover all expenses related to an attack.
Those kind of warnings are largely absent from company
reports in the shipping world, which is just waking up to the
risks and has tight margins to take into account due to a near
decade long industry slump.
Graeme Charnock, chief financial officer with Peel Ports,
which operates Liverpool port among other terminals in the UK
and Ireland, said it was going through a risk assessment and
would share it with its insurers in due course.
"To the extent cover is available, it will ultimately come
down to how much it costs as measured against the perceived
threats."
($1 = 0.8221 pounds)