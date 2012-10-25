Kirby Marine expects growth in changing US crude oil movements

NEW YORK Oct 25 Kirby Marine said it is seeing rising interest in moving domestic crude by vessel as shale oil production increases and it expects to take advantage of the growing demand.

During its third-quarter conference call on Thursday, the tank barge operator said it is seeing increased interest in moving Eagle Ford Shale oil from Corpus Christi, Texas east across the Gulf of Mexico to New Orleans and Louisiana refineries.

Kirby is also seeing an increase of barges carrying North Dakota Bakken crude railed to Albany, New York down the Hudson River to New York Harbor and onto Northeastern refineries looking to supplant expensive imported crude barrels.