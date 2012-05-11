RLPC: Banks extend lifelines to shipping sector

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 11 Fending off the distressed
investors currently circling the sector, bank lenders continue
to extend lifelines to several shipping companies trying to
weather an industry-wide downturn.
These lenders face the difficult dilemma of either cutting
losses and writing down portfolios in a capital-constrained
environment, or betting that borrowers can survive long enough
to overcome industry oversupply. And though bankers recognize
that it might be a long while before these companies can right
themselves, they remain leery of damaging longstanding client
relationships.
"Shipping is a very small world where everyone knows
everyone. As a result, reputation and accountability within this
tightly knit community are of paramount importance over the long
term," said Daniel Rodgers, a partner specializing in shipping
finance at Watson, Farley & Williams. "As long as there is trust
in management, and a well-founded belief in their commitment to
find a mutually agreeable solution, banks prefer to work out a
reasonable plan, which may include restructuring amortization
schedules and extending maturities, to give breathing room to
borrowers and avoid marking down the loan and moving toward
foreclosure."
A number of borrowers have successfully sought or are
pursuing financial covenant holidays and principal amortization
deferrals to buy time. Over the last six months, Eagle Bulk
Shipping, Excel Maritime Carriers, and Genco
Shipping and Trading have obtained bank waivers. However
Eagle Bulk and Genco remain in discussions with banks to secure
further financial relief, while Overseas Shipholding Group
continues to explore "liquidity enhancing transactions
and initiatives" as covenants tighten in upcoming quarters.
While continuing to grant waivers, banks have recently
adopted a more aggressive approach towards borrowers by pushing
for additional equity contributions. These equity infusions
provide liquidity runway and capital cushion beneath bank loans.
In February, Genco's lenders reduced fees on a $1.2 billion
credit facility only after the company raised $53 million of
equity. Excel Maritime's $1.4 billion credit facility lenders
stipulated that the company raise $20 million of a total $30
million year end equity target by April before agreeing to an
amendment.
Within a bankruptcy context, General Maritime bank lenders
effectively re-committed to the prepetition 2010 and 2011 credit
facilities after receiving a $75 million par paydown and junior
creditors exchanging their claims for equity.
Mark downs
Besides harming client relationships, banks would face
material mark downs if they foreclosed on troubled loans, which
are primarily secured by mortgages on vessels. Sources said many
shipping lenders continue to mark their debt at par on the
books, even though market bids suggest significant impairments.
Foreclosing on a loan would not only write down that particular
loan to currently depressed values but could also reprice other
loans in the shipping portfolio.
Banks extended these loans to fund new ship construction
before the financial crisis in late 2008. However the glut of
new ship deliveries, which have long lead times, has caused
collateral values to plummet.
According to Drewry Maritime Research, second hand prices
for five-year old oil tankers with 150,000 deadweight ton
capacity have fallen from a peak of $103 million in September
2008 to $44.5 million this March. Second hand prices for
five-year old dry bulk ships have fared no better, as 55,000
deadweight ton capacity ship values have dropped to $22 million
in April from $75.5 million in July 2008.
The combination of collateral value decline, capital
scarcity, particularly for European lenders, and reputation
management creates a dynamic of mutual dependency for borrowers
and lenders that is forestalling a deeper distressed cycle.
"Bank groups, especially foreign lenders, are reluctant to
break ranks. Distressed investors may have trouble sourcing
enough paper to get to a required lender vote to shape the
outcome of the situation," said Robert Burns, a bankruptcy
partner at Bracewell & Guiliani.
Some bank debt may eventually hit the secondary market, as
several large European shipping lenders intend to reduce sector
exposure. HSH Nordbank has publicly announced plans to shrink
its shipping loan portfolio to 15 billion euro from 19 billion
euro by 2014. Another major lender, WestLB, is being wound down
and will transfer unsold assets to a government owned "bad bank"
on June 30. Meanwhile Lloyds TSB identified shipping as a
non-core area of its portfolio in an analyst presentation last
July.
"Unlike prior shipping cycles, you not only have a weak
industry but also some weak banks," said one prominent European
shipping lender. "If a bank is winding down its shipping
portfolio, the client relationship may no longer matter so that
the lender can act more aggressively to encourage the client or
possibly other lenders to take out their loan."