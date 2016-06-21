Maersk battles to stay on top as container shipping downturn deepens

* "The industry is really suffering" - Maersk board member
* Rivals in wave of dealmaking to survive downturn
* Maersk might be open to "the right opportunity" in M&A
* Some investors sceptical on benefits of acquisitions
* GRAPHIC - biggest container lines: tmsnrt.rs/1ZTgRlA
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 21 Denmark's Maersk Line is
fighting to remain the world's no.1 container shipping carrier
as a wave of mergers and acquisitions, particularly in Asia,
creates new challengers trying to grab a bigger share of a
depressed market.
Maersk itself hasn't made a major acquisition for more than
a decade but says it might be open to "the right opportunity",
although doubters believe such deals risk accumulating ships
without securing enough customers.
A unit of oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk
, the line has a 15 percent share of the overall
container market. However, it faces Chinese rivals with global
ambitions as well as more traditional Western competitors which
are buying up assets in Asia.
The battle is over the world container trade, and especially
between Asian ports - one of the few relatively bright spots for
an industry suffering its worst downturn since its origins in
the 1950s and 1960s.
"It's really tough and everybody in the industry is really
suffering, and so have we," Jakob Stausholm, a member of Maersk
Line's management board, told Reuters.
"We are defending our leadership position. If we are strong,
there is no reason for us not to grow," said Stausholm, who is
the line's chief strategy and transformation officer.
The container industry, which ships largely consumer goods
ranging from iPhones to designer dresses, has been forced to cut
costs and try to build scale due to a weak global economy and
overcapacity.
"World GDP growth is struggling ... Combined with trade
growth slowing down, this is a recipe for a very bad market,"
said Evangelos Chatzis, chief financial officer with independent
Greek container group Danaos.
In November, Maersk said it would save $250 million in the
coming two years and reduce its workforce by 17 percent or 4,000
people, mainly through attrition.
It managed to post a profit of $37 million in the first
quarter of 2016, compared with a $182 million loss in the last
quarter of last year. However, the profit was down 95 percent
from the $714 million it made a year earlier.
COMPETING WITH THE BIG BOYS
Now it must deal with stiffer competition created by the
mergers and acquisitions.
The world's no. 3 player, CMA CGM of France, is in the
process of acquiring Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL)
for S$3.4 billion (US$2.5 billion). Last week CMA
announced it would also form a joint venture with PSA Singapore
Terminals to operate container berths.
In China, former state-controlled rivals COSCO and China
Shipping Group have merged to create China COSCO Shipping
Corporation. Separately, China Merchants Group is
buying logistics group Sinotrans & CSC Holdings Co.
"Developments are moving rapidly in Asia and the NOL deal
and separate consolidation in China will give Maersk a run for
their money," a shipping industry source said. "There is a
question over whether China will increasingly use these bigger
Chinese lines to ship goods now over Western carriers."
Outside the region, Germany's Hapag-Lloyd is
discussing a merger with Middle East container group United Arab
Shipping Company.
Size matters in the current hard times. "If you are small
you cannot survive," said David Cheng of the Hong Kong Maritime
and Port Board. "The big container liners in Asia are not
regional liners - they are global liners ... They are competing
with the big boys like ... Maersk, CMA CGM."
That struggle is set to centre on Asia. "The intra-Asia
trade has remained comparatively profitable despite the problems
with the wider trade. Going forward, players will increasingly
compete for market share on this route and there is already
positioning," a banker who arranges ship financing said.
"The CMA CGM acquisition of NOL is a case in point of that
type of positioning."
Maersk Line's parent has cash reserves of about $12 billion
and is under some pressure from shareholders to put it to use.
Chief executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen said last month that
the group held "plenty of liquidity reserves for unexpected and
expected investments".
The line last made a major acquisition in 2005 when it
bought P&O Nedlloyd, about five years after buying Sealand and
Safmarine.
Stausholm held open the possibility of new deals. "If the
right opportunity is there we will look into it," he said. "If
you look at the history of Maersk Line, we have achieved our
leadership position by combination of organic growth and
acquisitions."
However, he rejected any suggestion that Chinese customers
would turn predominantly to Chinese shippers. "They also need a
carrier like Maersk Line," he said. "We have a strong position
out of China, particularly into Europe."
He also pointed to Maersk's Singapore unit. "The intra-Asia
trade is small vessels and short distances and I think we
compete with our MCC subsidiary pretty well in that business."
BUYING A PILE OF STEEL
Some investors doubt the wisdom of the current dealmaking.
"By taking part in the consolidation, you effectively buy a
pile of steel, but customers are not loyal in this business. So
the big risk is that you are left with extra shipping capacity,
while price-sensitive customers slip away," said Otto
Friedrichsen, equity strategist at Danish asset manager
Formuepleje. "I don't think acquisitions is the way to go."
Formuepleje, with around 45 billion Danish crowns ($6.9
billion) allocated in bonds and equities, has shunned the
shipping industry. "We see major challenges for the industry in
setting the market price at the moment, and that is one of the
reasons we're not investing in Maersk," said Friedrichsen.
Analysts Rahul Kapoor and Nilesh Tiwary at Drewry Financial
Research Services said the structural change would be negative
for A.P. Moller-Maersk's earnings.
"The traditional container shipping model seems broken,"
they wrote in a note this month, maintaining the "unattractive"
rating for the group's stock which they first gave in April.
BET ON MEGA-SHIPS
The weak market has hit the big lines which have invested
heavily in "mega-ships", largely to operate the main Asia to
Europe trade route. Industry sources have questioned whether
there is enough work for the biggest container vessels on the
high seas at the moment, putting more pressure on profits.
"The overcapacity is too large and the recovery will take
its time," said Hermann Klein, chief operating officer with the
Offen Group shipping company.
In 2011, Maersk became the first line to place orders -
worth billions of dollars - for mega-ships also known as
"Triple-Es", with a capacity of over 18,000 TEUs (20-foot
equivalent container units). Maersk said it had improved cost
efficiencies in the first quarter of this year.
But the banker said the search for efficiency had brought
its own problems. "This trade has seen a significant cash drain.
So there is no surprise there are mergers taking place," the
banker said.
On top of the mergers and acquisitions, the industry is also
looking to vessel sharing. Maersk was first to announce such an
arrangement with the world's number 2 line MSC of Switzerland,
which started in early 2015.
Maersk said its mega-ships and the MSC alliance gave it
scale and helped to cut costs. "The Triple-Es we have received
have served us well. We probably expected demand growth to have
been higher, but it still works well for us with the volumes we
are experiencing," Stausholm said.
($1 = 1.3425 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen;
editing by David Stamp)