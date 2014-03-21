UPDATE 2-Maersk's P3 alliance wins U.S. regulatory approval

(Adds detail, comments, background)
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, March 21 Denmark's Maersk Line and
two shipper partners have won approval for their P3 alliance
from the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), taking them a
step closer to further approvals for the grouping widely opposed
by Asian shippers.
The alliance between the world's three biggest container
shipping lines was approved by four votes to one at a meeting of
FMC Commissioners on Thursday, the commission said in a
statement.
The P3 alliance, unveiled last June, consists of Maersk
Line, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk,
Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and
France's CMA CGM.
The FMC ruling takes effect from Monday and will only apply
to U.S. trades.
Separate approvals need to be given by the European Union
and China's Ministry of Commerce before the three partners can
fully launch the P3 alliance.
Both the EU and China are expected to decide by the middle
of this year whether to allow the alliance to go ahead.
The China Shipowners' Association, including state-owned
carriers China Ocean Shipping (Group) Co and China Shipping
(Group) Co, and shipper groups, representing cargo owners and
manufacturers, have lobbied the Ministry of Commerce seeking to
block the P3 group.
"We had a meeting with the China Shipowners Association,
Cosco, China Shipping and the Shanghai Shipping Exchange a month
ago and all oppose it," Cai Jiaxiang, head of the China
Shippers' Association, told Reuters from Beijing on Friday.
Shipper groups and shipping lines are opposed to P3 because
they think Maersk and its partners will be able to manipulate
freight rates.
"I am shocked by the FMC decision. It is unthinkable that as
a watchdog organisation that they have approved such an
application," said John Lu, former chairman of the Asian
Shippers' Council, an umbrella group of 19 associations from 17
countries representing Asian cargo owners.
"I believe Chinese Government will not follow suit (in
approving the alliance because state-owned shipping lines are
against it)", Lu said.
Maersk said it "would not speculate on different scenarios"
if P3 was approved in certain jurisdictions and not others.
PRICE WAR?
The P3 alliance, which will have a fleet of 225 container
ships totalling 2.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot-equivalent-unit
containers), would operate 42 percent of the capacity on the
Asia-Europe route, 24 per cent on the transpacific and up to 42
per cent on the transatlantic trade, based on initial Maersk
estimates.
Rival container lines could increase competition against
Maersk and its two partners, said Johnson Leung, head of
regional transport and industrials research at Jefferies Hong
Kong.
"Often, the first reaction may be pricing. More alliance
formations and orders of larger container ships may also come as
responses," Leung said.
P3 will create operational efficiencies, allow more direct
port services and provide increased flexibility by matching
services to meet short-term, sudden changes in demand, Maersk
said.
"North America and the U.S. in particular is a key shipping
market," Maersk Line said in a statement welcoming the FMC's
decision.
While P3 could result in reduced competition on the U.S.
trades, it is not likely "to produce an unreasonable increase in
transportation cost or ......transportation service," the FMC
said. P3 would be closely monitored to help prevent unreasonable
rate increases or service reductions.
But the FMC's P3 agreement would allow the three carriers to
dominate vessel competition and narrow shipper options at U.S.
ports, said Richard Lidinsky Jr., the only FMC commissioner to
oppose approving P3's application.
"This agreement is in reality not an alliance or true vessel
sharing agreement. Rather, it is in effect a merger of the top
three global liner companies," he said in a statement rejecting
approval.
