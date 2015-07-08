Global container shippers "lucky to break even" in 2015 - Drewry

| COPENHAGEN, July 8
COPENHAGEN, July 8 A toxic mix of overcapacity,
weak demand and aggressive pricing is threatening container
shipping profitability, according to a privately-circulated
report from consultancy firm Drewry.
In the report, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, Drewry slashed
its previous industry forecast of $8 billion in profits. "Our
revised view is that (the sector) will be lucky to break even
this year," Drewry wrote in the note.
Industry leader Maersk Line, a unit in Danish conglomerate
A.P. Moller-Maersk, made a profit of $2.2 billion
last year and said it expected a better result this year. Most
of the 20 biggest container shippers made losses in 2014.
Nordea Markets expects Maersk to keep to its profit guidance
when it reports on Aug. 13, prompting "a significant positive
share price reaction".
But Jesper Christensen from Alm. Brand Markets wrote: "We
expect A.P. Moller-Maersk will downgrade its full-year profit
guidance when it releases its second quarter earnings report."
Maersk shares fell by as much as 3 percent in May when it
said it had lost container shipping market share in the first
quarter.
Maersk Line controls around 15 percent of containers
transported globally, competing with Switzerland-based MSC,
France's CMA CGM, German's Hapag-Lloyd, Taiwan's Evergreen
Marine and China's COSCO Container Lines.
So far this year, the average price for transporting
containers from Asia to Europe, the busiest trade routes in the
world, has been close to half of the average in 2014, data from
Shanghai Shipping Exchange showed.
Rates between Asia and Europe hit $205 in June, the lowest
since the index was created at the end of 2009, and have been at
about $666 on average in 2015, according to Reuters
calculations.
That is below the $800 to $1,000 that is generally seen as
profitable for carriers, depending on factors such as the age of
the vessel. Drewry estimates average global freight rates will
decline this year at their fastest pace since 2011.
It reckons that between 10 and 15 ultra large container
vessels, which can carry more than 14,000 twenty foot equivalent
(TEU), join the market each quarter.
Roughly 90 percent of the world's goods is carried by sea
with over 70 percent in containers.
