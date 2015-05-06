Asia's Aframax daily rates rise as ships sought for fuel oil

SINGAPORE, May 6 Time charter rates for Aframax tankers in Asia received a boost as traders sought to hire more ships, potentially for fuel oil storage in the next few months, a sign the market could be firmer in June, shipping sources said on Wednesday. Six ships that can hold 80,000-100,000 tonnes of oil each are in the process of being fixed this week, pushing daily hire rates to about $28,000, up from $23,000 to $24,000 a week ago. ST Shipping, the chartering arm of trader Glencore, and Mercuria were the charterers, brokers said, with the interest fuelling more bullish sentiment in the shipping market. "Owners were okay to let out their ships, but now there's more resistance since the market is firming up," said a Singapore-based shipbroker. Shipowners are likely to try to increase rates in view of the demand, the broker added. Current time charter rates above $25,000 a day compare with the low-$20,000-a-day levels seen last year. Despite months of heavy inflows of fuel oil from the West and the Middle East that built up Singapore's inventories to near two-year highs in late-April and pressured prices, forward-looking swaps suggest the market could strengthen in June. STKRS-SIN The open interest recorded for Singapore June 180-cst and 380-cst swaps stood at 2.9 million tonnes and 7.8 million tonnes, respectively, as at April 30, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange. "380-cst's open interest is rarely so high for a single month," said a Singapore-based fuel oil trader. The typical volume at the end of a month would be about 3 million to 4 million tonnes, the trader said. The high June swaps volumes indicate an expectation of increased physical trading, with wide pricing interest also pointing towards more activity in June and greater prompt demand for additional storage. The 180-centistoke June/July spread has been strengthening since April and hit a more than three-year high for second-line spreads on Tuesday at $7.25 a tonne, Thomson Reuters data showed. The wider the price spread, the stronger the June market is relative to July. Mercuria and ST Shipping could not be reached for comment on their shipping fixtures. Below are the fixtures for time-charters, based on shipbrokers' data: Vessel name Rate ($) Period Charterer Banda Sea 25,750 30-90 days ST Shipping Ratna Shruti 26,000 60-90 days ST Shipping Silver Bridge 26,500 45-120 days ST Shipping Pacific Trader 26,500 45-120 days ST Shipping Trident Star 28,500 60-90 days ST Shipping Nanyang Star 24,000 3+3 months Mercuria (Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Tom Hogue)