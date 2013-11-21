Transpacific container shippers plan freight rate rise

COPENHAGEN Nov 21 Container shipping lines have
agreed to raise Asia-U.S. freight rates in two stages, by $200
per 40-foot container (FEU) from Dec. 20 and then by a further
$300 per FEU from Jan. 15, in an effort to halt current losses,
their organisation TSA said.
Transpacific container shipping lines regard late holiday
season shipments in December and the pre-Lunar New Year period
in January as pockets of particular strength in the Asia-U.S.
trade and as an opportunity for badly needed revenue recovery.
The members of the TSA (Transpacific Stabilization
Agreement) include the world's biggest container shipping lines,
such as Denmark's Maersk, privately owned Switzerland-based
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), French privately held CMA
CGM, China's COSCO, Korea's Hanjin Shipping
and others.
"The central truth in this market is that every carrier is
operating at a loss," TSA executive administrator Brian Conrad
said in a statement on Thursday.
Spot freight rates are calculated and published every week
by Shanghai Shipping Exchange. Last week rates for transport of
40-foot containers from Asia to U.S. West Coast stood at $3,770.
Conrad acknowledged the difficulty of raising rates in a
highly competitive market, but said that pressures on carriers
from capital markets and parent companies to improve
profitability are gradually overtaking supply-demand
considerations.
The world's biggest container shipping company, Maersk Line,
a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said earlier this
week that it intend to increase rates on the busy route between
Asia and northern Europe.
Other major container shipping companies have in recent
weeks also announced higher prices that will take affect Dec.
15.
Freight rates have plunged to loss-making levels this year
as a result of overcapacity in the market.
Founded in 1989, the TSA calls itself a "research and
discussion forum of major container shipping lines" serving the
trade from Asia to the United States.
Liner shipping was previously organised in similar groups
called "liner conferences", which met to discuss market
conditions, freight rates and other common concerns.
But the European Union decided in 2006 to ban the practice
as against competition rules and the ban took effect in 2008.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Anthony Barker)