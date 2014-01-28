Transpacific container shippers plans freight rate rise

COPENHAGEN Jan 28 Container shipping lines have
agreed to raise Asia-U.S. freight rates in two stages, by $300
per 40-foot container (FEU) from March 15 and then by an unknown
amount from May 1, in an effort to halt losses, their
organisation TSA said.
The members of the TSA (Transpacific Stabilization
Agreement) include 15 of the world's biggest container shipping
lines such as Denmark's Maersk Line, a unit of A.P.
Moller-Maersk, privately owned Switzerland-based
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), French privately held CMA
CGM, China's COSCO, Korea's Hanjin Shipping
and others.
A Jan. 15 general rate increase taken by member lines in the
TSA has added an average $300 per 40-foot container to rate
levels.
According to TSA, strong forward bookings suggest that the
increase will hold through the important Chinese Lunar New Year
period.
"And lines intend to build on the momentum with another $300
per FEU increase, effective March 15, and a further May 1
increase," TSA said in a statement.
The rate increase with effect May 1 has to be determined by
shipping companies.
Spot freight rates are calculated and published every week
by Shanghai Shipping Exchange. Last week rates for transport of
40-foot containers from Asia to U.S. West Coast stood at $4,220.
Executive administrator Brian Conrad from TSA acknowledged
the difficulty of raising rates in a highly competitive market,
but said carriers have left a lot of money on the table in this
market as partially successful increases have been eroded over
time.
"There is now a growing sense that pent-up demand, depleted
retail and business inventories, and a greater overall sense of
economic security are converging in 2014. Lines are determined
not to miss that opportunity" Contrad said in the statement.
Freight rates plunged to loss-making levels in 2013 as a
result of overcapacity in the market.
Founded in 1989, the TSA calls itself a "research and
discussion forum of major container shipping lines" serving the
trade from Asia to the United States.
Liner shipping was previously organised in similar groups
called "liner conferences" which met to discuss market
conditions, freight rates and other common concerns.
But the European Union decided in 2006 to ban the practice
as against competition rules and the ban took effect in 2008.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)