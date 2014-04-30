Container lines plan Pacific freight rate rise

COPENHAGEN, April 30 Container shipping lines
have agreed to raise Asia-U.S. freight rates by $300 per 40-foot
container (FEU) to west coast ports of the U.S. and by $400 to
all other ports in the U.S from May 15.
The increase was agreed by companies in the Transpacific
Stabilization Agreement (TSA) which also adopted a $400 per FEU
peak season surcharge effective June 15, the TSA said in a
statement.
The TSA groups 15 of the world's biggest container shipping
lines, including Denmark's Maersk Line, a unit of A.P.
Moller-Maersk, privately owned Swiss-based
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), French privately held CMA
CGM, China's COSCO and South Korea's Hanjin Shipping
.
The container shipping industry was hit hard by the global
economic downturn since 2008 and only a few lines made a profit
in 2013 due to supply outstripping demand.
Spot freight rates are calculated and published every week
by Shanghai Shipping Exchange and the surcharges added to that.
Last week rates for transport from Asia to the U.S. West
Coast stood at $3,844 per 40-foot container and $6,656 to ports
on the east coast.
"Carriers continue to play catch-up on rates, which have
been effectively stagnant since 2011," TSA Executive
Administrator Brian Conrad said.
Transpacific container lines are experiencing a surge in
eastbound bookings that began in January and is expected to
continue into the second half of 2014, with vessel utilization
in the mid-90 percent range via the West Coast and in the
high-90 percent to full range to the East and Gulf Coasts, the
TSA says.
Founded in 1989, the TSA calls itself a "research and
discussion forum of major container shipping lines" serving the
trade from Asia to the United States.
Liner shipping was previously organised in similar groups
called "liner conferences" which met to discuss market
conditions, freight rates and other common concerns.
But the European Union decided in 2006 to ban the practice
as against competition rules and the ban took effect in 2008.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)