Wilbur Ross hones in on troubled maritime business

NEW YORK Nov 28 Billionaire investor Wilbur
Ross, fresh off a deal to buy a $62.5 million stake in energy
transportation firm Navigator Holdings NVIGF.PK, said on
Monday he is focusing on that sector for his transportation
investments.
Ross, who has made other distressed transportation sector
purchases, such as in airlines and the railcar leasing
business, said in taped remarks that there are distressed
maritime deals ahead.
"There will be a large number of in-court and out-of-court
restructurings in marine transportation in the next year so I
will focus on that industry," Ross said in a video presentation
show at the Beard Group's Distressed Investing 2011 conference
in New York.
Ross invests through his investment group WL Ross & Co.
Ross, who said he could not be present at the conference
because he was meeting with U.K. regulators about his recently
announced plan to buy a stake in lender Northern Rock alongside
Virgin Money, said he expects dozens of maritime shipping
companies to restructure.
The shipping industry has issues because of its unique
capital structure, the high cost and long lead time of building
ships and high debt-to-equity ratios, he said.
It also is fragmented, or has diverse ownership, he said.
In addition, he expects it will take another year for the
supply of vessels to be balanced with demand.
Among countries he noted with companies with issues was
Germany because of the way the ships are capitalized, he said.
Earlier this year, Ross bought a stake in Diamond S
Shipping, a U.S. tanker firm.
Several companies in the maritime shipping industry have
filed for bankruptcy protection, including General Maritime
GMRRQ.PK earlier this month in the United States.