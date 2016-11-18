Shipping shares drop after Seanergy Maritime offer

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 Shares of many shipping
companies dropped in volatile trading, retracing more of their
post-U.S. election gains after Seanergy Maritime Holdings on
Friday became the latest shipper this week to announce a direct
share offer pricing.
Seanergy shares were down 28.2 percent at $2.80
after the $3.6 million offering, while shares of Top Ships
were down 13.5 percent and shares of Globus Maritime
lost 8.9 percent.
The losses extend Thursday's decline in many of the shares
after DryShips' announcement of a share sale that would
give it proceeds of $20 million initially.
Though many of the stocks remain up sharply since Nov. 8
Election Day, and shares of DryShips, which has led the recent
shipping rally with a 1,500-percent post-election jump until
Thursday, was up 12.7 percent on Friday.
Besides some optimism that U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's push for more infrastructure spending may give a boost
to commodity shipping, the shares may have been helped by
increases in shipping rates.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which
tracks rates for ships carrying industrial commodities, rose to
its highest level in almost two years on Friday fueled by
expectations for increased demand for iron ore and coal.
Still, analysts and others have questioned the
sustainability of the rally, especially given financial
constraints of some of the companies and other factors,
"The U.S. only consumes about 7 percent of global steel and
is not a large importer/exporter of iron ore or coal," said
analyst Jonathan Chappell of Evercore ISI.
