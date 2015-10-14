Shipping getting anti-competitive for smallest states, UN says

GENEVA Oct 14 Shipping mergers are leaving an
increasing number of countries serviced by too few suppliers to
ensure a competitive market, the U.N. trade and economic
thinktank UNCTAD said on Wednesday.
Globally, there is now an average of 15.7 companies offering
regular container shipping services to each country, a number
that has declined steadily from 22.1 in 2004, UNCTAD said in its
annual Review of Maritime Transport.
"I don't see any reason why this trend would not continue,"
said Jan Hoffmann, head of trade facilitation at UNCTAD and
coordinator of the report.
The three biggest firms -- Maersk Line A/S,
Mediterranean Shipping Company, and CMA CGM S.A. --
have 35 percent of the world market, the report said. At the
start of this year, the top 20 firms controlled 83 percent of
container shipping capacity globally, and all their new orders
were for bigger vessels.
"The average vessel size per country will continue to grow
and so we expect there will be fewer companies in individual
markets, and this is an increasing challenge for the smallest
players," Hoffmann said.
When a country has fewer than four suppliers, it risks
getting squeezed because there is less pressure on shippers to
compete by cutting costs, he said.
There were now 32 such countries, up from 22 in 2004. Most
are small island states such as Kiribati, Micronesia and Samoa.
But the list also includes Iceland, Qatar, Iraq, Latvia,
Eritrea, Montenegro and Cambodia.
"It's getting more challenging for the smallest players. For
the big ones - China, Europe - whether you still have 20
countries competing or 15, it doesn't matter, you still have a
choice. But when it goes down from three to two, or from two to
one, then you have a critical situation."
There was no "government of the seas" with powers to protect
small states against such monopolies, and it was a tricky
problem to solve, he said.
But small island states - many of which are seen to be at
risk from global warming and rising sea levels - could push for
tighter environmental standards, which would force many older
ships to be scrapped and help to curb the cost pressure that was
contributing to the shrinking number of shipping firms.
"It would be good for the shipping industry and for the
environment if we had more stringent environmental regulations
that would encourage ship scrapping," he said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)