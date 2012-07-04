CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Maersk wins U.S. cargo deal worth up to $2.1 bln

* Maersk Line wins U.S. defence contract
* Order signals U.S. puts dispute behind it - analyst
* Maersk shares rise 4 percent
(Corrects second paragraph to say that Maersk won the biggest
of 22 contracts, not won the contract against 22 bidders)
By Jim Wolf and Mette Fraende
WASHINGTON/COPENHAGEN, July 3 Maersk Line, part
of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, has won a contract
worth up to $2.1 billion for shipping U.S. military cargo,
signalling defence officials have put a dispute about
overcharging behind them.
Maersk Line won the biggest of a total of 22 contracts
awarded.
The Maersk group has for decades been a supplier of shipping
to the U.S. military, but the relationship was chipped when
Maersk Line was accused of overbilling.
Maersk Line in January agreed to pay $31.9 million to settle
claims it overcharged the U.S. military for carrying cargo to
support American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.
"It is positive that the U.S. military has put this dispute
behind them and not only places the order, but awards Maersk
Line the biggest of the orders," Alm. Brand analyst Jesper
Christensen said.
Nonetheless, Christensen said he would not change his
estimates for Maersk Line's 2012 or 2013 results as a result of
the order.
Analysts at ABG Sundal Collier also said the order would not
affect their estimates.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk were up 4.1 percent by 1005
GMT, against a 1.4 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock
exchange's benchmark index of 20 most traded and most
valuable Danish stocks.
American President Lines Ltd, part of Singapore-based
Neptune Orient Lines Group, won the next-biggest such
deal from the U.S. Transportation Command, valued at up to $1.7
billion, the Pentagon's daily contract digest said late Monday.
Farrell Lines Inc was awarded a similar potential $565
million deal, as was American Roll-on Roll-Off Carrier, a unit
of closely held American Shipping & Logistics Group Inc, worth
up to $553 million, the announcement said.
Smaller military cargo transport contracts were announced by
the Pentagon for eight other U.S. flag shippers. All of the
deals are expected to be wrapped up by the end of August next
year, the Defense Department said.
The so-called universal service contracts, the seventh
series of its kind, cover surface transport, chiefly by sea,
though some may include onward ground shipping, said Cynthia
Bauer, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Command at Scott Air
Force Base, Illinois.
(Editing by Dan Grebler and Mark Potter)