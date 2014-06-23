版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 23日 星期一 19:23 BJT

Shire flags existing and new drugs in defence to AbbVie

LONDON, June 23 Shire said on Monday it expected to generate annual sales of $7 billion from current products and a further $3 billion from medicines in its pipeline, as it fleshed out a defence strategy for the group.

The London-listed drugmaker is seeking to convince shareholders that a $46 billion takeover offer from U.S. group AbbVie - rejected as inadequate - undervalues the business.

Shire, which said on Friday it was targeting product sales of at least $10 billion by 2020 without giving details, also said that in the medium term it expected sales of $6.5 billion by 2016. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐