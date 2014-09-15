版本:
Shire eating disorder drug gets U.S. priority review

LONDON, Sept 15 Shire's hyperactivity drug Vyvanse will get a priority review in the United States as a potential treatment for binge eating disorder, showing a willingness by U.S. regulators to consider novel ways to fight eating problems.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week approved Orexigen Therapeutics's long-awaited obesity pill Contrave and an advisory panel also backed Novo Nordisk's injectable drug liraglutide for weight loss.

Dublin-based Shire, which is being acquired by U.S. drugmaker AbbVie, said on Monday that the FDA was expected to give its decision on the new use of Vyvanse by February 2015.

Vyvanse is currently only approved for Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)
