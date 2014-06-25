版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 25日 星期三 21:59 BJT

AbbVie CEO not ruling out hostile move on Shire

LONDON, June 25 U.S. drugmaker AbbVie declined to rule out a hostile bid for Shire on Wednesday but said it was pushing hard for the London-listed drugmaker to engage in talks, after its $46 billion takeover approach was rejected.

Questioned by analysts if he might make a hostile bid, Chief Executive Richard Gonzalez said on conference call: "We're not willing to restrict our legal options here." He declined to comment on what approach AbbVie might take if it went down a hostile path.

Gonzalez stressed he wanted to engage with Shire's management to better understand its upbeat drug sales forecasts, adding he also planned to meet with Shire shareholders. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐