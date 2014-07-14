Shire says ready to recommend higher AbbVie offer

BRIEF-ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT PLANS INCREASE DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT TO 11
* ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT SAYS PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE ITS DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT FROM FIVE DATA CENTERS GLOBALLY TO 11
LONDON, July 14 Shire said on Monday it was ready to recommend a newly revised higher offer from AbbVie , valuing the London-listed drugmaker at 53.20 pounds ($90.53) per share.
AbbVie, which wants to buy Shire to cut its tax bill and diversify its product line-up, raised its cash-and-stock offer for Shire to 51.15 pounds a share last Tuesday.
On Monday the firm said it had requested and received a higher proposal comprising 24.44 pounds in cash and 0.8960 shares of new AbbVie per Shire share.
Under the offer, Shire shareholders would own approximately 25 percent of the combined new firm.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)
* ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT SAYS PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE ITS DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT FROM FIVE DATA CENTERS GLOBALLY TO 11
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to place limits on where corporations can be sued in a dispute involving drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, a potential setback to plaintiffs' lawyers who try to bring suits in friendly courts.
* Says its unit Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos SL has closed sale of a 51 percent stake in the companies holding Mayakoba hotels and El Camaleon golf course to RLH Properties SAB de CV