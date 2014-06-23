Shire to set out AstraZeneca-style defence against AbbVie

* Long-range forecasts for drugs a central plank of defence
LONDON, June 23 Shire is to take a leaf
out of AstraZeneca's playbook by giving long-range
forecasts for its drugs as it seeks to convince shareholders
that AbbVie's $46 billion offer undervalues the
business.
Flemming Ornskov, Shire's chief executive, will update
investors on prospects for key medicines on Monday afternoon,
mirroring the approach of disclosing long-range internal
forecasts used by fellow London-listed drugmaker AstraZeneca in
its successful defence against Pfizer.
The market is already looking for AbbVie to sweeten its
offer to win its prize, with analysts at Jefferies estimating it
could make the deal pay at a price of up to 55 pounds a share,
or $55 billion, against AbbVie's most recent rejected
cash-and-shares offer on May 30 of just over 46 pounds.
The two companies confirmed a series of approaches after
Reuters revealed the talks last week.
However, there is no bid on offer at the moment, putting
pressure on Shire to either squeeze a better deal out of AbbVie
or prove to shareholders it can drive growth faster than already
upbeat consensus forecasts suggest.
Shares in Shire, which hit a all-time high on Friday, were
trading 1.4 percent lower by 0845 GMT.
After declaring last week that annual product sales were set
to more than double by 2020 to $10 billion, Ornskov will flesh
out this forecast with details on specific drugs, according to
people familiar with the matter.
These include its best-selling hyperactivity medicine
Vyvanse, which is now also being tested as a treatment for binge
eating, as well as therapies for various rare diseases and eye
disorders.
Shire's strategy copies AstraZeneca's in another way, too,
by highlighting the execution risks associated with AbbVie's
plan to cut its tax bill through redomiciling in Britain for tax
purposes - an industry-wide ploy that has sparked growing
political concerns.
Such so-called "inversions" by U.S. companies have moved
centre-stage in the pharmaceuticals sector this year, with those
firms still paying high tax rates anxious to strike deals that
will help them compete with rivals now enjoying lower taxes.
VALUED TARGET
Whether Shire, long viewed as a likely takeover target,
escapes the clutches of a larger predator is uncertain and the
company is widely seen as more vulnerable to a takeover by
AbbVie - or another company - than AstraZeneca.
That reflects both its smaller size, which makes it a more
manageable target for a wider range of players, and the lack of
attendant political issues in Britain, where the company has a
relatively small workforce.
Although established in Britain in 1986 and listed in
London, Shire conducts most of its business in the United States
and has been resident in Ireland for tax purposes since 2008.
Other companies that industry sources say have looked at
Shire in the past include Allergan, itself the target of
a takeover approach by Valeant. Banking sources suggest
Shire could also appeal to groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb
and Gilead Sciences.
One senior banker described Shire as a "valued inversion
target" but he stressed that potential bidders still needed to
demonstrate a tie-up also made strategic sense.
For AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez, Shire fits the bill in one
important respect: it offers a way to reduce his firm's
over-reliance on rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, the world's
top-selling medicine, which accounted for 58 percent of the
company's sales in the first quarter.
Humira's U.S. patent lapses in late 2016, although it may
take years for other drugmakers to develop their own versions of
the antibody treatment.
Officials at Shire and AbbVie declined to comment on the
situation on Monday.
