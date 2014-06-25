UPDATE 2-AbbVie presses case for Shire deal and urges talks

* U.S. group says $46 bln bid offers "compelling" value
* Shire assets would be worth more in enlarged group
* Deal would boost new AbbVie's adjusted EPS materially
* Effective tax rate seen around 13 percent by 2016
* Analysts and investors looking for sweetened offer
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 25 U.S. drugmaker AbbVie
set out the strategic rationale for acquiring Shire on
Wednesday as a battle for control of the London-listed company,
which has spurned AbbVie's $46 billion offer, entered a new
phase.
AbbVie called for talks and said it was willing to move
quickly to clinch a deal, arguing it would create more value
from Shire's assets than the hyperactivity and rare diseases
specialist could do on its own.
One person familiar with the matter said AbbVie, which
stands to cut its tax bill through the deal, could consider
bidding more but first wanted to explain its case to Shire
shareholders and hear their views on valuation.
The U.S. group said its proposal represented "compelling"
immediate value for Shire investors, with significant future
upside potential for shares in the combined company.
However, many analysts and investors believe AbbVie will
have to pay more than 50 pounds a share to get a deal done,
rather than the 46.26 pounds implied in its last cash-and-shares
offer.
Buying Shire would allow AbbVie to join a growing number of
companies to move their tax base out of the United States and
would give it an effective tax rate of around 13 percent by
2016. The enlarged company would be managed from Chicago, listed
in New York and incorporated in the British island of Jersey.
Despite criticism from Shire that the nature of the deal
would create risks for shareholders, AbbVie said it had
thoroughly assessed the tax and structuring aspects and believed
the transaction was "highly executable".
The proposed deal would boost adjusted earnings per share
materially in the first year following completion, growing to
above $1 per share by 2020, it added.
AbbVie's case for a deal, which it will outline in detail in
an investor call at 1300 GMT, comes as Shire won new ammunition
for arguing it is worth more than AbbVie has offered, after a
U.S. court backed patent claims on its top-selling drug Vyvanse.
AbbVie is eager to buy Shire, both to reduce taxation by
redomiciling in Britain - a tactic known as inversion - and
diversify its drug portfolio. The U.S. company currently gets
nearly 60 percent of its revenue from rheumatoid arthritis drug
Humira, the world's top-selling medicine, which loses U.S.
patent protection in late 2016.
Chief Executive Richard Gonzalez is keen to explain AbbVie's
own strengths to Shire shareholders, since they would end up
owning shares in AbbVie if a takeover goes through. AbbVie has
already raised its profit forecast for 2014, citing a strong
business performance.
AbbVie was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories
and listed in January last year, since when Gonzalez
said it had delivered a 64 percent total return to shareholders.
SHIRE SHARES JUMP
Shares in Shire, which surged on Friday after news of
AbbVie's takeover offer emerged, hit a new all-time high of
46.63 pounds before slipping back to stand 1.5 percent higher at
44.68 pounds by 1235 GMT, while the Stoxx Europe 600 drugs
sector index slipped 0.9 percent.
Shire's chief executive Flemming Ornskov said on Monday he
was happy for the company to be sold at the right price, if the
board recommended it, as he set out a detailed case as to why
AbbVie's offer fell short.
Shire expects its sales to more than double to at least $10
billion a year by 2020, fuelled by existing and new drugs -
including an important contribution from Vyvanse, which is also
being studied as a treatment for binge eating in addition to
attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Investors believe AbbVie will have to raise its offer to win
over Shire, with analysts at both Jefferies and Barclays arguing
the U.S. company could make a Shire deal pay at a price of up to
55 pounds a share, or $55 billion. Some shareholders have also
made clear they are looking for a price above 50 pounds.
Under British takeover rules AbbVie has until July 18 to
announce a firm offer for Shire or walk away. The U.S. company
said it reserved the right to introduce other forms of
consideration and vary the cash-and-share mix of the bid.
