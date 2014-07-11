Shire confirms in talks with AbbVie on takeover bid

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
July 11 Shire Plc on Friday confirmed it has held a meeting with U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc to discuss AbbVie's takeover bid for the Dublin-based maker of drugs for rare diseases.
Shire, in a release, did not provide any additional information about the meeting, saying it would provide a further update "when appropriate." It added there can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made nor as to the terms of any such offer.
AbbVie, which is based in suburban Chicago and makes top-selling arthritis drug Humira and other medicines, has offered $51 billion for Shire, hoping the deal would cut its tax bill and diversify its product line.
But Shire has rejected three previous proposals from AbbVie, saying they had fundamentally undervalued the company.
Some top investors in Shire have been urging it to engage with AbbVie, after a prolonged silence from the London-listed drugmaker. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab