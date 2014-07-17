CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Shire, AbbVie to announce $53 bln merger by Friday -sources

(Corrects paragraph 7 to show failed bid for AstraZeneca
happened in May not June))
By Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim
July 17 Shire Plc and U.S. drugmaker
Abbvie Inc plan to announce a $53 billion merger as
soon as Friday morning, two people said on Thursday.
Dublin-based Shire, which sells drugs for rare diseases,
said earlier this week it was ready to recommend a deal to
shareholders after AbbVie increased its offer.
AbbVie, which is based in Chicago and makes top-selling
arthritis drug Humira, boosted its bid for Shire to 53.20 pounds
per share on Sunday. Shire has rejected four previous bids.
The people cautioned the deal could still take longer to
complete and the deadline for an offer could be extended.
Under British takeover rules AbbVie has until July 18 to
announce a firm offer for Shire, extend the deadline for an
offer, or walk away.
AbbVie is eager to buy Shire both to reduce its U.S. tax
bill by moving its tax base to Britain - a tactic known as
inversion - and to diversify its drug portfolio. AbbVie
currently generates nearly 60 percent of its revenue from
Humira, the world's top-selling medicine, which loses U.S.
patent protection in late 2016.
AbbVie's move is the second attempt by a U.S. drugmaker to
buy a London-listed rival after Pfizer Inc's $118
billion pursuit of AstraZeneca Plc failed in May over
price.
Reuters reported on Saturday that Shire had asked AbbVie to
sweeten its offer to near 53 pounds per share so it could
recommend the deal. Shire confirmed the news on Monday.
Representatives for Shire and AbbVie declined to comment.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran. Editing by Andre Grenon)