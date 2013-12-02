Shire agrees to supply Adderall XR generic to Sandoz

LONDON Dec 2 Pharmaceutical company Shire
said on Monday it had agreed to supply an authorized
generic version of Adderall XR, its drug to treat hyperactivity,
to Sandoz.
Adderall, an amphetamine, is available in instant release
and extended release formulations. Shire now only produces the
extended version, for which it retains patent rights, and sales
of the drug have been falling since a generic version became
available in 2009.
However, the drug still generated sales of $81.4 million for
Shire in the third quarter of the year.
Under the agreement, Sandoz, the generic arm of Novartis
, will exclusively sell the authorized generic version
of Adderall XR supplied by Shire from July 1, 2016 in the United
States, Shire said, adding it would receive a royalty on sales.