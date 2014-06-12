UPDATE 1-Shire to test its ADHD drug in 4 to 5-year olds in U.S.

(New throughout, adds WASHINGTON dateline)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Shire Plc has agreed
to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration request to study its
stimulant Vyvanse in preschool children as concern rises over
the diagnosis and treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity
disorder, the drugmker said on Thursday.
A report last year by the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention found that the number of children diagnosed with ADHD
increased 41 percent from 2003 to 2011 and that 6.4 million
children, or 11 percent of those aged 4 to 17, have been
diagnosed with that condition.
Drugs treatments include Ritalin, Adderall and Vyvanse. Only
Adderall, which is also made by Shire, is approved to treat
children under the age of 6. Yet children much younger are
taking the drugs and the FDA wants additional information to
ensure they are safe in this very young population.
Gwen Fisher, a spokeswoman for U.K.-based Shire, said the
company is designing three clinical trials for children aged 4
to 5. One will examine how the body absorbs, breaks down and
excretes drugs. Another will test for safety and efficacy. A
third will test for safety over a longer period.
The company said it expects to launch the trials in the
first half of 2015.
ADHD patients have difficulty paying attention and may have
poor impulse control. Most drugs that treat the condition are
potentially addictive stimulants which, paradoxically, can help
organize thoughts and calm behavior.
But the drugs have been associated with growth suppression
in children and they can also cause hallucinations, mania and
delusions.
Very little research has been done on the effect of
stimulants in children. A search by researchers from the Mario
Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research in Milan, Italy,
found just six studies that monitored a total of 3,000 children
for side effects for at least 12 weeks.
Worldwide sales of Vyvanse grew 18 percent in the first
quarter to $351 million.
