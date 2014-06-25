版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 26日 星期四 00:02 BJT

BRIEF-Shire says AbbVie announcement contains no new material information

June 25 Shire Plc

* Shire comments on abbvie's unchanged proposal

* Notes today's announcement by Abbvie inc. ("abbvie") repeating its proposal of May 30, 2014, which comprised £20.44 in cash and 0.7988 AbbVie shares per shire share ( "proposal")

* Today's announcement by abbvie contains no new proposal and provides no material new information.

* Board of shire has already considered this proposal in detail and unanimously rejected it, concluding that it fundamentally undervalued company and its prospects

* Shareholders are strongly advised to take no action in relation to proposal

* There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any firm offer might be made

* This statement is being made by Shire without prior agreement or approval of abbvie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐