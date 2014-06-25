BRIEF-Shire says AbbVie announcement contains no new material information

June 25 Shire Plc
* Shire comments on abbvie's unchanged proposal
* Notes today's announcement by Abbvie inc. ("abbvie")
repeating its proposal of May 30, 2014, which comprised £20.44
in cash and 0.7988 AbbVie shares per shire share ( "proposal")
* Today's announcement by abbvie contains no new proposal
and provides no material new information.
* Board of shire has already considered this proposal in
detail and unanimously rejected it, concluding that it
fundamentally undervalued company and its prospects
* Shareholders are strongly advised to take no action in
relation to proposal
* There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be
made, nor as to terms on which any firm offer might be made
* This statement is being made by Shire without prior
agreement or approval of abbvie
