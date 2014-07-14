BRIEF-Shire board in talks with AbbVie on revised proposal

BRIEF-ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT PLANS INCREASE DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT TO 11
* ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT SAYS PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE ITS DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT FROM FIVE DATA CENTERS GLOBALLY TO 11
July 14 Shire Plc :
* Shire update re: AbbVie proposal
* Announces that following discussions with AbbVie Inc, Shire requested and has received a further revised proposal from AbbVie on 13 July 2014
* Under revised proposal, Shire shareholders would own approximately 25 per cent of combined new AbbVie.
* Revised proposal comprises £24.44 in cash and 0.8960 shares of new AbbVie per shire share
* Board of Shire has indicated to AbbVie that it would be willing to recommend an offer at level of revised proposal to Shire shareholders subject to satisfactory resolution of other terms of offer
* Board is in detailed discussions with AbbVie in relation to these terms.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to place limits on where corporations can be sued in a dispute involving drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, a potential setback to plaintiffs' lawyers who try to bring suits in friendly courts.
* Says its unit Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos SL has closed sale of a 51 percent stake in the companies holding Mayakoba hotels and El Camaleon golf course to RLH Properties SAB de CV