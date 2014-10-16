版本:
BRIEF-Shire says board considering Abbvie's withdrawal of recommendation for deal

Oct 16 Shire Plc :

* Board of Shire plc notes announcement by Abbvie Inc of its board's decision to withdraw its recommendation of offer for shire

* Board of Shire is considering current situation and a further announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
