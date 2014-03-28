版本:
BRIEF-U.S. appeals court reverses ruling favoring Shire over Lialda patent

March 28 * U.S. appeals court reverses ruling that had favored Shire Plc in

patent case over lialda - court ruling * U.S. federal circuit court of appeals reverses lower court finding that

competing product from Actavis plc's watson unit infringed Shire

patent * Federal circuit says lower court incorrectly analyzed the scope of the

challenged patent
