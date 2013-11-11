版本:
BRIEF-Shire rises after announcing $4.2 billion ViroPharma deal

Nov 11 Shire PLC : * Shares up 1.8 percent after it agrees to buy ViroPharma for $4.2 billion * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

