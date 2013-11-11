版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 11日 星期一 16:35 BJT

BRIEF-Shire open to more M&A after ViroPharma deal

Nov 11 Shire PLC : * CEO says still open to more m&a after ViroPharma deal * For more news, please click here

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐