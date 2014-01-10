版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 15:08 BJT

BRIEF-Shire extends ViroPharma tender offer until Jan 23

Jan 10 Shire PLC : * Shire extends tender offer for ViroPharma * Extends offer until midnight, New York City time, on Thursday, January 23,

2014 * As of midnight on January 9, 2014, 78 percent of the outstanding common

shares of viropharm tendered * Source text
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐