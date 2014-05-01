Shire raises outlook after Q1 earnings beat

BRIEF-Cable One reports Q1 EPS $5.80
* Q1 revenue $207.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.6 million
LONDON May 1 Shire, a pharmaceutical group created by acquisition, soundly beat expectations with a 38 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, underlining its own appeal as a target in the latest wave of deal making in the sector.
Shire, which has franchises in drugs to treat hyperactivity and rare diseases, reported earnings per share-ADS of $2.36, its preferred measure, on revenue of $1.35 billion, boosted by strong sales across its portfolio.
The group raised its outlook for earnings growth this year to mid-to-high 20 percent growth from its previous prediction of similar growth to the 23 percent it recorded in 2013.
Allergan Inc, the botox maker, is preparing a takeover approach for Dublin-based Shire, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Shire, which has a market capitalization of $33 billion, has long outpaced its big pharma rivals growing revenues and profits. Its base in Dublin, which has a lower rate of corporation tax than many countries including the United States, adds to its appeal.
Analysts expected Shire to post revenue of $1.38 billion and non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $2.22, according to a company compiled poll of 19 brokers.
* Amerisourcebergen reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly company-wide production of 29,401 ounces of gold