UPDATE 2-Shire's profit boosted by ADHD, rare disease drugs

* Q4 revenue $1,142 mln (consensus $1,127 mln
* Q4 non-GAAP EPS-ads $1.51 (consensus $1.38
* Expects good earnings growth in 2012
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Feb 9 Drugmaker Shire Plc
posted a 47 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings and forecast
continued growth in 2012, reflecting U.S. demand for
hyperactivity drugs and increased production of expensive
medicines for rare diseases.
The company, whose growth leaves larger rivals standing,
posted non-GAAP earnings per American depository share of $1.51,
on revenue up 23 percent to $1,142 million, soundly beating
forecasts.
"We expect 2012 to be a year of good earnings growth," Chief
Executive Angus Russell said on Thursday.
"In ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) our key
products gained good market share, outpacing a U.S. market which
is estimated to have grown by 10 percent," he told reporters.
Sales of ADHD medicine Vyvanse grew by 27 percent to $805
million in 2011 as sales to adults and students increased.
The group launched the drug in Brazil last year, and it has
filed an application to bring the amphetamine-based stimulant to
Europe.
"Given we are only branded company left in this marketplace
continuing to develop and invest behind these kinds of products,
I think the landscape is looking good for us," he said.
RARE DISEASE CAPACITY
Shire also reported continuing success in treatments for
rare diseases, such as Fabry's and Gaucher's, where it has
captured market share from rival Genzyme, which has struggled to
recover from contamination at a plant in 2009.
Genzyme, now owned by Sanofi, last month won
approval to produce Fabry medicine Fabrazyme at a new plant, and
it will start restoring supplies this quarter.
Shire is also increasing capacity with its own new plant in
Lexington, MA.
"The regulatory approval processes are proceeding as planned
at our new biologics manufacturing facility, which will soon
enable us to signficantly increase manufacturing capacity for
both Replagal (for Fabry) and VPRIV (for Gaucher) to meet
growing global demand," Russell said.
He said the unique nature of its rare-disease drugs was
helping to insulate it from the ravages of price cuts.
"We have probably suffered overall on average only a small
single digit reduction, whereas other companies in the industry
are reporting 20, 30 percent price cuts on some products in
Europe," he said.
Russell said the group was increasing its spending on R&D
and other expenses by 10-12 percent in 2012 to develop its
product pipeline.
Areas of focus include extending its Vyvanse drug into
treatment for schizophrenia and binge eating, and developing
treatments for chronic forms of rare genetic conditions where
the disease has entered the brain, he said.
Rare diseases also remain a focus for acquisitions but some
company valuations had been over-hyped, he said.
"We are seeing some very big valuations given to some
companies in these niche markets," he said.
Shares in Shire, which have risen 32 percent in the last 12
months, edged up 0.5 percent to 2,185 pence.
"Another decent earnings beat and forecasts for 2012 look
well underpinned by guidance," analysts at Deutsche Bank said.
Analysts expected the company to report non-GAAP earnings
per American depository share of $1.38 and revenue of $1,127
million, according to a company-supplied consensus of 25
brokers.